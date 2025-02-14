Rakhi Sawant in tears on Mathira’s show!

Bollywood personality Rakhi Sawant is once again making headlines, this time over multiple marriage proposals from Pakistan.

With her rumoured wedding to Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, fans on both sides of the border are eagerly waiting to see what happens next. However, Rakhi has now shared that the uncertainty surrounding her proposals has left her emotional.

In a recent conversation with Mathira, Rakhi opened up about her frustration. She revealed that Dodi Khan initially promised to marry her but later stepped back. Instead of committing, he allegedly suggested that she marry one of his brothers. Now, once again, he is claiming to bring her a ring and flowers, further adding to the confusion.

“I don’t understand what’s happening. First, he said he would marry me, then he changed his mind, and now he says he’s coming with a proposal again. Pakistani boys are making me cry,” she shared.

Adding to the drama, Rakhi revealed that Mufti Qavi has also proposed to her, but no one seems serious about taking the next step. The uncertainty of these multiple, yet unconfirmed proposals has left her disappointed.

Despite the back-and-forth, Rakhi remains hopeful that Dodi Khan will stay true to his word. She expressed her faith in him, believing that their friendship would eventually turn into a lasting relationship. However, with his continuous indecisiveness, it remains unclear whether this Bollywood-Pakistan romance will result in a wedding.