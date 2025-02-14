Oh, baby! Bubba Wallace celebrates his 1st win at Daytona

Bubba Wallace vowed to try to “enjoy the little stuff” this season. It showed in victory lane. “Can I get a Rolex for this one?” Wallace quipped, referring to what winners receive after the Rolex 24 at Daytona sports car race.

Wallace, driving the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing, won the first of two qualifying races Thursday for the upcoming Daytona 500. He showed enough speed to make him one of the favorites heading into “The Great American Race.”

“Man, what a night,” Wallace said. “I´ve wanted one of these Duel wins for so long.”

Wallace will now start third in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, behind pole-sitter Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric. Wallace’s win continued Toyota’s early dominance at Daytona International Speedway, where Briscoe won the pole in his new Joe Gibbs Racing ride.

The 31-year-old Wallace celebrated his first victory at Daytona by spraying a Coke at his crew, hugging Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI Racing along with Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, and then lifting his newborn high into the air a la “The Lion King.” The baby was wearing noise-protective headphones and a checkered-flag bib while sucking on a pacifier.

Wallace and wife Amanda welcomed Becks Hayden Wallace in late September. Wallace said he “lost it walking out on pit road” while carrying his 4-month-old son. He found himself shedding more tears while frolicking in victory with his family. “It is the coolest thing having a kid,” Wallace said. “You never know if you´re ready.

I regret not having one earlier. He´s brought so much joy and new perspective. I feel like I´m walking lighter because of him. Four months old, and he´s already changed my life.”