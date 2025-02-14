WWF-Pakistan calls for urgent action to save endangered pangolins

On the occasion of World Pangolin Day, observed on the third Saturday of February, the World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan) has issued a stark warning about the rapid decline of the Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) population in Pakistan.

The organization has urged immediate action to combat poaching, illegal trade, habitat loss, and other threats pushing this unique species toward extinction.

The Indian pangolin, the only pangolin species found in Pakistan, is classified as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

According to WWF-Pakistan, the species has disappeared from 80% of its former range in the Potohar region, and its global population is predicted to decline by 50% over the next two decades if no action is taken.

Pangolins face multiple threats in Pakistan, including poaching for their scales, which are highly valued in traditional medicine and illegal wildlife trade.

Urbanization, agricultural expansion, and deforestation have further reduced their natural habitats.

Additionally, Pakistan serves as a transit route for the international smuggling of pangolin scales, primarily to China and Southeast Asia, exacerbating the crisis.

Despite being protected under federal and provincial wildlife laws and listed in Appendix I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) since 2016, which bans all international trade of the species, enforcement remains a significant challenge.

To address these challenges, WWF-Pakistan has proposed several measures, including strengthening law enforcement to halt illegal trade and poaching.

Increasing penalties for wildlife crimes, enhancing monitoring of trade routes to prevent smuggling.

Conducting scientific studies to assess pangolin population trends and distribution.

Establishing community-based Pangolin Protection Zones (PPZs) in key areas like Rawalpindi and Mirpur.

Launching reforestation projects and habitat protection initiatives in critical regions such as the Potohar Plateau, Margalla Hills, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Muhammad Jamshed Iqbal Chaudhry, Senior Manager Research and Conservation at WWF-Pakistan, emphasized the ecological importance of pangolins. “These species play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance. We must combat illegal wildlife trade, protect their habitats, and ensure a future where these unique creatures can thrive,” he said.

WWF-Pakistan has already taken significant steps to conserve pangolins. The organization has collaborated with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab Wildlife Departments to implement the “Saving the Pangolin of Pakistan” project. Surveys to map species distribution in KP have been completed, and a community-based Pangolin Protection Zone is being established in the southern districts of the province.

Additionally, WWF-Pakistan has partnered with the Tikki Hywood Foundation from Zimbabwe to install radio transmitters for studying pangolin habitats and establish a rehabilitation center. The organization has also implemented the Spatial Monitoring and Reporting Tool (SMART) in key pangolin habitats and developed SAFE Systems strategies to manage human-pangolin conflicts.

WWF-Pakistan has called on provincial wildlife departments, law enforcement agencies, and local communities to join hands in protecting this critically endangered species. “The time to act is now. If we fail to protect pangolins, we risk losing them forever,” the organization stated in its press release.