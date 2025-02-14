Rs2.49 reduction in petrol price proposed

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) forwarded a summary to the federal government seeking Rs2.49 reduction in petrol price for next fifteen days.

According to details, the incumbent government already decided to provide relief to general public after decrease in price of crude oil in international market.

After getting the nod from federal government, the new petroleum prices will be decreased from Rs254.64 to Rs257.13 per liter.

The diesel price will be cut by Rs9.11, the diesel will be available in the market in Rs258.84 per liter instead of Rs267.85. The kerosene oil will be dropped by Rs3.45 per liter while price of light diesel will be reduced by Rs5.60 per liter.