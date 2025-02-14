Harnai blast death toll rises to 11 as two more labourers succumb to injuries

A devastating explosion in the Shahrag area of Harnai has claimed 11 lives, with four others injured, Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar confirmed on Friday.

Initially, nine labourers lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries when an explosion occurred near a vehicle transporting coal miners. Tragically, two of the injured later succumbed to their wounds.

According to local levies, the blast was likely caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on the roadside. Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and transported the victims to medical facilities. Some of the injured remain in critical condition, and arrangements are underway to transfer them to Quetta for further treatment.

The Shahrag region, known for its coal mines, has witnessed multiple bomb blasts in recent times. However, officials indicate that the latest attack has caused significantly greater loss than previous incidents.

Authorities from the mines department revealed that most of the affected miners belonged to Swat and Shangla. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Balochistan government expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and assured that an investigation has been initiated.