Pakistanis among nearly 120 migrants deported from US to Panama

Before being returned to their respective countries, the deportees will be transferred to a shelter near the Darien — the jungle separating Central America from South America which countless migrants traverse in a bid to reach the US.

“Through a cooperation program with the US government … yesterday (Wednesday) a US Air Force flight arrived with 119 people of the most diverse nationalities in the world,” Mulino said.

The US Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, after talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Mulino stressed that sovereignty over the Panama canal is not up for debate. However, he outlined the possibility of repatriating more migrants.

Mulino at that meeting also announced that a memorandum of understanding signed in July with the US Department of Homeland Security could be expanded so Venezuelans, Colombians and Ecuadoreans can be returned from the perilous Darien Gap at US cost, through an airstrip in Panama.

Panama deputy minister for security Luis Icaza said that thanks to bilateral collaboration between Panama and the US the flow of migrants crossing the Darien was reduced by 90% in January, compared with the same month a year earlier.