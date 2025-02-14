Sharjeel Memon announces road laws enforcement action from Monday

The Sindh government decided to take swift action for enforcement of road laws particularly regulating heavy traffic in urban centers to prevent accidents, save lives, and promote a culture of compliance with legal regulations, Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated on Thursday.

All the charged parking is being eliminated across the province likewise removal of police lights, sirens and fake number plates from vehicles, heavy traffic will only be allowed in specified hours after registration and compliance of fitness standards while display of arms is banned.

The Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit announced, in a press conference, decisions of a high level meeting with the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah in chair.

He said that motor vehicle inspection by the transport department is being further accelerated and it is now mandatory for every vehicle from motorcycles to heavy transport vehicles to have a valid fitness certificate, he said and warned that vehicles without a fitness certificate will not be allowed on the roads.

Charged parking is being eliminated across the entire province and all charged parking spaces in the metropolis,whether under the management of KMC or DMCs, are being immediately eliminated throughout the city, the minister announced and underscored the need of an organized system for charged parking.

“The transport department will ensure that all heavy traffic vehicles, including trailers, tankers, buses and dumpers, undergo proper inspection and verification. Any vehicle that does not meet the fitness standards will not be permitted to operate,” he maintained.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that after consultation with stakeholders time for dumper trucks to enter the city has been extended by one hour and now heavy traffic will be allowed from 10 PM to 6 AM.

The Water Board has implemented a bar-code system for all fit and registered water tankers operating from authorized hydrants. Any vehicle operating without a bar code will be confiscated, he stated, adding that a 30-day grace period has been given for heavy traffic vehicles to obtain a fitness certificate.

Vehicles entering Sindh from other provinces will also be required to obtain a fitness certificate from Sindh authorities. Legislative, administrative and enforcement measures are already in place to streamline the registration process and from Monday onward, strict enforcement of this law will begin, he announced and elaborated that any vehicle purchased from a showroom must be registered before leaving the premises and any unregistered vehicle will not be allowed on the roads.

He stated that a strict ban has been imposed on the open display of weapons. Only uniformed police officers are permitted to display weapons and any security personnel, whether from government or private agencies, found displaying weapons will face strict legal action, he added.

Removal of sirens and police lights from both private and government vehicles as well as fake number plates is included in the measures and even government vehicles will not be allowed to have police lights, he stated adding that to address the issue of unauthorized sales, vendors selling police lights, sirens, or similar items have been given two days, until Sunday, to stop selling these products.

The traffic police are intensifying their efforts to regulate driving licenses and anyone found driving without a valid license will face immediate arrest, he said and urged the parents of underage drivers to prevent their children under 18 from driving under the responsibility.

“Purpose of these actions is not to create difficulties for the public but to ensure road safety and uphold the law. No individual, regardless of their position or influence, will be exempt from these regulations,” the Senior Ministers stated and vowed to implement the laws without leniency as the ultimate goal is to prevent accidents, save lives, and promote a culture of compliance with legal regulations.