Two soldiers, 2 civilians injured by Indian firing from across LoC

Two soldiers and as many civilians were reportedly injured by unprovoked Indian Army from across the Line of Control, said state broadcaster PTV, citing unnamed security sources.

Meanwhile, security sources in Pakistan have accused India of orchestrating sabotage along the Line of Control (LoC), alleging that Indian forces are actively involved in planting explosives, smuggling weapons, and inciting unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to senior security officials, Indian troops have long engaged in unprovoked firing and sabotage operations along the LoC.

Evidence indicates that 54 incidents involving Indian-planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have taken place since 2016 in sensitive areas such as Chakothi, Neza Pir, Chirakot, Rakh Chikri, Deva, Battal, and Kot Kotera.

The recent recovery of four IEDs between February 4 and February 6 this year in the Battal and Rawalakot sectors led to the death of one civilian, raising alarms about escalating tensions.

Another ceasefire violation by Indian forces on February 12 in the Dewa and Bagsar sectors resulted in injuries to two Pakistani soldiers.

Security sources revealed that Indian forces have been transporting explosives, weapons, and narcotics across the LoC, particularly in Bagh, Battal, and Deva areas, to destabilise the region.

Pakistan has formally protested these actions to India and presented evidence to United Nations officials stationed in the region.

Allegations also include the use of double agents by Indian intelligence to smuggle arms with the assistance of Indian border units, subsequently eliminating these agents and falsely labelling them as Pakistani operatives.

Defence analysts highlight that these operations are part of India’s broader strategy to provoke Pakistan and suppress dissent in Indian-administered Kashmir.

They assert that India’s activities coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States, suggesting an attempt to discredit Pakistan on the global stage by portraying it as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Reports also mention internal issues within the Indian Army, including rising cases of suicide, which are often misrepresented as cross-border engagements.

Pakistan has urged the international community to take immediate notice of these activities, warning that continued Indian provocations could jeopardise regional stability.