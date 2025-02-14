Security forces kill 13 terrorists in five KP operations

Security forces on Thursday killed 13 terrorists in five separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, security forces launched an operation in the Khulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan following reports of terrorist presence.

“During an intense exchange of fire, five terrorists, including their key operative Shah Gul alias Rohani, were killed,” it said.

Two more raids were conducted in the Dosali and Tapia areas of North Waziristan, where five terrorists were eliminated.

Two were neutralised in an operation in Lakki Marwat, while another was taken down in Khyber’s Bagh area. The ISPR reported that a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the slain terrorists, who were involved in attacks on security forces and the killing of innocent civilians. A clearance operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the forces for their successful operations, commending their professionalism and commitment to national security.

“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism. We will continue this battle until the menace is completely eradicated,” he stated.