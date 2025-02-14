COAS Asim Munir denies receiving any letters

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has dismissed claims by the former ruling party regarding the receipt of any letters.

“I have not received any letters, and if any were to arrive, I would not read them,” he stated during an informal discussion with journalists at a luncheon held in honor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Thursday.

“If a letter does come, I will forward it to the prime minister. This talk of letters is merely a tactic,” he added.

He further underscored that the country is “making significant progress, moving forward, and must continue on this path.”

Recently, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party claimed that imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent at least two letters to the army chief, raising concerns about public “perceptions” of the military and the electoral process.

In his latest letter, Khan’s attorney stated that Khan aimed to highlight systemic issues and propose “structural reforms” to tackle the nation’s crises.

On Wednesday, Faisal Chaudhry told reporters outside Adiala Jail that Khan’s upcoming letter would outline six key points.