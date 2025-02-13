CM Maryam launches free 3-marla plot scheme for homeless in Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the launch of a groundbreaking initiative to provide free 3-marla plots to poor and needy homeless people across the province.

She said that the implementation of the scheme has officially begun, marking a significant step towards fulfilling her vision of housing for all.

“In the first phase, 1892 plots will be distributed across 33 schemes in 22 districts,” said CM. She emphasised that the scheme aims to support those who cannot afford land, ensuring that every citizen in Punjab can have a place to call their own.

The districts covered in this phase include: Hazro, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Mamun Kanjan, Salanwali, Jhang, Pattoki, Okara, Renala Khurd, Bhakkar, Khushab, Layyah, Vehari, Lodhran, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Fort Munro, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.

The chief minister was briefed by the authorities concerned,”658 three-marla plots will be provided in five schemes in four districts of Rawalpindi division; 288 three-marla plots will be provided in four schemes of five districts of Faisalabad division; 518 three-marla plots will be provided in five schemes of three districts of Lahore region; 131 three-marla plots will be provided in seven schemes of Bhakkar region; 270 three-marla plots will be provided in nine schemes of five districts of Multan region; 27 three-marla plots will be provided in three schemes of Bahawalpur region.

She directed the relevant authorities to immediately take steps to provide free plots to the needy homeless people.

She said, “It is my dream that every citizen of Punjab has his own house.” She added, “The poor and deserving people also have the right to government resources.” She highlighted, “Free plots will not be a favor to anyone, but it is our duty.”

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met the First Lady of Turkiye, H.E Emine Erdogan, in Islamabad. The Chief Minister warmly welcomed the First Lady of Turkiye and thanked her for visiting Pakistan. CM Punjab attended the Circular Economy ceremony under the Pakistan-Turkiye Partnership for Sustainability. She inspected various stalls along with the distinguished guest First Lady of Turkiye H.E Emine Erdogan and expressed deep interest in the stalls.

The CM while addressing the Circular Economy ceremony under Pakistan-Turkiye Partnership for Sustainability said, “The Suthra Punjab Program is a very important and revolutionary project. Suthra Punjab is not just a policy, but a commitment, a vision that has been formulated to improve the future of Punjab. As soon as I took an oath of the office as a Chief Minister, I vowed to make every city and village of the province clean in accordance with the international standards.”

She added, “We feel amazed to witness beauty and cleanliness of the developed cities of the world, the citizens of Pakistan and Punjab also deserve the same standard. The Suthra Punjab program has been determined to bring about a historic change in sanitation and effective waste management along with environmental protection. A new industry is being created under Suthra Punjab Program, which will create more than one lakh job opportunities. The Suthra Punjab program will not only increase employment but will also strengthen the local economy of Punjab. Billions of rupees have been signed under the Clean Punjab project, Investment and economic development are being promoted.”

CM Punjab said, “Rs. 120 billion has been allocated for the Suthra Punjab program. Investment in Suthra Punjab program will provide long-term environmental and economic benefits. Public-private partnership has been launched, local industries and business community will play a key role in Punjab’s sanitation system. Public-private partnership will bring more innovation, effectiveness and sustainability to the sanitation sector. Punjab generates 57,000 tonnes of waste daily, which was a mounting challenge, we are successfully confronting it with the latest technology. In Lahore, we have introduced the world’s largest door-to-door waste collection mechanism. We are determined to extend the facility of door-to-door waste collection mechanism to all urban areas of Punjab.”