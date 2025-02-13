Imran’s letters to COAS anti-army propaganda: PM’s aide

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Thursday claimed that the letters sent to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir by incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan were an attempt to “spread anti-army propaganda.”

His remarks followed an informal statement by the army chief earlier in the day, who denied receiving any letter from the jailed former premier. General Munir stated that even if he were to receive such a letter, he would not read it.

Responding to this, Sanaullah said the army chief had provided a “brief and comprehensive response” to Khan’s open letters. Speaking to a local TV channel, he characterised the open letters from the former premier as part of a “narrative against” the military.

He suggested that the PTI founder was using such tactics to push his propaganda. According to the PM’s aide, the letters were issued to the media first, a move he described as aimed at spreading a false narrative.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader also dismissed the idea that these letters were an attempt at backdoor talks, asserting that PTI had no intention of apologizing for its anti-military stance or the events of May 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, PTI’s parliamentary leader, Senator Ali Zafar, defended the open letters, emphasising that it was Imran Khan’s right as a former prime minister to raise concerns.

He further argued that open letters are a common practice globally, and that the purpose of such letters was not necessarily to expect a response.

Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023 on charges ranging from corruption to terrorism, penned three open letters to the COAS.

The most recent letter reiterated allegations of election rigging and manipulation, with Khan accusing the government of bringing “money launderers” to power. The letter raised concerns about the preferential treatment of minorities over the majority in election processes.