Gandapur discusses party affairs with Imran in Adiala Jail

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday met party founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

The meeting was arranged in the conference room of Adiala Jail and it lasted for more than one and half hour.

The overall political situation and party affairs were discussed during the meeting.

According to sources, Imran Khan directed CM Gandapur to develop a good working relationship with the newly appointed office-bearers of PTI in the province.

The issue of expelling Sher Afzal Marwat from the party was also discussed in the meeting.

The sources added that PTI founder directed Gandapur to take measures in order to eradicate corruption from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It merits mention here that Gandapur avoided talking to media and left the Adiala Jail in security convoy.

The meeting was held days after Imran Khan sacked Ali Amin Gandapur as party’s provincial president. The PTI founder had nominated Junaid Akbar as party’s provincial president who replaced Gandapur.