Feb 14 last date to submit third installment for Hajj 2025

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced that Friday, February 14, is the final deadline for pilgrims to submit the third installment under the Government Hajj Scheme. According to ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, all applicants must ensure their payments are made at designated banks by tomorrow to avoid cancellation of their Hajj applications. He urged pilgrims to collect a computerised receipt of their payments from their respective bank branches. “Failure to submit the installment may result in the cancellation of the Hajj application,” he warned. Butt also stated that pilgrims could still modify their preferences regarding sacrificial arrangements, accommodation options, and departure points by coordinating with their banks.