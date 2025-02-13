UK to review PIA’s flight ban

The British Safety Committee has scheduled a crucial meeting on March 12 to assess the possible restoration of Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) direct flights to the UK. According to sources, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Department for Transport (DfT) will present their findings from the recent audit reports of PIA and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) during the meeting. If the British Safety Committee grants approval, PIA’s direct flights to the UK will be reinstated, lifting the ban imposed since July 2020, the sources added. The PIA administration is optimistic about resuming flights to the UK, following progress in reopening operations in other European countries. Sources revealed that PIA has already formulated a plan to start direct flights to London, Manchester, and Birmingham as soon as approval is granted. Additionally, a two-member PIA team recently returned from the UK after reviewing preparations for flight operations.