EFU Life strengthens Takaful footprint in KP, Balochistan

EFU Life Assurance Ltd., a leading Life & Health insurer and Family Takaful operator in Pakistan, proudly announces the phased conversion of its individual life branches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to Takaful operations. The initiative reinforces the Company’s vision of providing ethical, Shariah-compliant financial solutions, empowering communities, and making Takaful more accessible nationwide.

The expansion highlights EFU Life’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion by catering to the unique needs of Pakistan’s diverse socio-economic segments. With a strong focus on Takaful offerings, the transition aims to empower individuals and families with solutions that prioritize ethical financial planning and security.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO of EFU Life, said, “The phased conversion of our Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan operations to Takaful is a key step in our journey to make Shariah-compliant financial solutions widely available and is aligned with SECP’s strategic direction of increasing the penetration of Takaful in Pakistan. We remain steadfast in our commitment to financial inclusion, providing affordable Shariah Compliant solutions.”

By leveraging its extensive branch network and innovative digital platforms, EFU Life aims to continue expanding its outreach to the entire population of Pakistan.