CBD Punjab powers 20th Cholistan Desert jeep rally qualifying round

The 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally continued its exhilarating journey as the qualifying round commenced in the heart of the Cholistan desert. Organized by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) with Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as CBD Punjab, as the title sponsor, the rally has attracted top national and international racers, including female participants, competing in various categories.

The qualifying round saw intense competition, featuring Prepared A, B, C, D categories, along with Veteran, Quad Bike, Truck, and Dirt Bike races setting the stage for a thrilling contest.

In the Prepared A category, Jeewand Hoth took the lead, surpassing former champion Zain Mehmood, by completing the track in an impressive 1 minute and 12 seconds, securing the top position. Asif Fazal Chaudhry stood second and Zain Mehmood finished third.

The women’s category saw a close competition between Dina Patel and Salma Marwat, who both recorded an identical time of 1 minute and 24 seconds, making them joint leaders in the category.

Speaking on the occasion, COO CBD Punjab, Brigadier (R) Mansoor Janjua, highlighted the significance of the event, stating, “Cholistan is rich in history, culture, and tradition, and this rally brings a festival-like atmosphere to the region. The participation of foreign racers has projected a positive image of Punjab to the world.”

With roaring engines and fierce competition, the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally continues to solidify Punjab’s reputation as a hub for adventure tourism. CBD Punjab and TDCP remain committed to driving growth, promoting tourism, and showcasing Punjab’s vibrant heritage.