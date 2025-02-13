Fatima Fertilizer, Akhuwat Foundation team up to promote rural women entrepreneurial pursuits

Fatima Fertilizer and Akhuwat Foundation joined hands through a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement, signed during a special ceremony held in Lahore. The collaboration is aimed at supporting rural women entrepreneurs under the Sarsabz Tabeer initiative through financial inclusion and skill development initiatives. The agreement was signed by Asad Murad, Chief Operating Officer of Fatima Fertilizer, and Dr. Kamran Shams, CEO Akhuwat Foundation. The Sarsabz Tabeer initiative is designed to empower women by providing them with the necessary resources, training, and financial support to thrive in agri entrepreneurial pursuits. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to fostering gender equality and enhancing women’s contributions to the agricultural sector.

Fatima Fertilizer’s COO, Asad Murad stated, “We believe that empowering women is essential for the growth and sustainability of our communities. Through this partnership with Akhuwat Foundation, we aim to create opportunities that will enable rural women to achieve their full potential.”

Dr. Kamran Shams added, “This MoU marks a significant step forward in our mission to support women in agriculture. Together with Fatima Fertilizer, we look forward to implementing programs that will lead to tangible benefits for women and their families.”

Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer, outlined the program’s comprehensive approach by saying, “Sarsabz Tabeer goes beyond traditional training. We’re building a supportive ecosystem where women can access resources, share knowledge, and grow their agricultural enterprises. This initiative will strengthen both family livelihoods and local economies.