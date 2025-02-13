Onus on govt to resolve issues facing public, says Naqvi

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has inaugurated a new passport office at the NADRA Mega Center in Nazimabad, Karachi for convenience of the citizens. This office will operate 24/7, with three shifts, allowing citizens to apply for passports at any time.

During the inauguration ceremony, Interior Minister inspected the passport counters and met with the staff. He also interacted with citizens visiting the NADRA Mega Center for passport and ID card services and inquired about their experiences. The citizens expressed satisfaction with the facilities provided and thanked the minister. The citizens praised the initiative, saying it’s a great initiative that will make things much easier for the public.

On the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi also addressed the issues faced by women visiting the center for biometric verification under the Benazir Income Support Program. He issued on-the-spot instructions to the relevant authorities to resolve their problems immediately. The women appreciated the Minister’s prompt action. Interior Minister emphasized that it’s government’s responsibility to resolve the issues being faced by the masses. A detailed briefing was also given to Interior Minister regarding the working of the passport office at the NADRA center. DG Passport Mustafa Jamal Qazi and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile Mohsin Naqvi visited the Pakistan Coast Guards Headquarters, where he was warmly received by Director General Pakistan Coast Guards, Major General Jawad Riaz. During the visit, the Interior Minister was introduced to senior officers of the Pakistan Coast Guards. Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the martyrs of the Pakistan Coast Guards by laying a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial and offering prayers. Interior Minister also chaired a high-level meeting at the Pakistan Coast Guards Headquarters. During the briefing, it was apprised that over the past five months, the Pakistan Coast Guards have seized contraband, smuggled goods, and narcotics worth $315 million. Additionally, the revenue of the Pakistan Coast Guards has increased significantly in the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

Mohsin Naqvi praised the exceptional performance of the Pakistan Coast Guards despite limited resources. He commended DG Major General Jawad Riaz and his team for their dedication and efforts. He also reviewed the possibility of launching a ferry service for pilgrims traveling to Iran and directed the authorities to present a comprehensive plan for its implementation. Interior Minister emphasized the need to enhance the operational capacity of the Pakistan Coast Guards and called for increased international cooperation in this regard.

The Interior Minister instructed officials to intensify anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics operations and stressed that the Coast Guards must play a pivotal role in securing Pakistan’s coastal areas. Interior Minister was briefed on operational preparedness, anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics initiatives, and measures to enhance the organization’s efficiency.