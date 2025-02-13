Drought threat: PDMA dispatches water bouzers, jerry cans to Cholistan, Thal areas

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has dispatched 10 water bousers and 1000 jerry cans to Cholistan and Thal desert areas to enable people endure the expected drought threat under instructions from Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Water bousers and Jerry cans were sent to respective districts from PDMA’a Muzaffargarh warehouse, according to an official release issued here Thursday. Four of the ten water bousers have a capacity of 12,500 litres water while each of the rest has 5000 litres capacity. Additional DG PDMA Jawwad Haidar Shah said that DG PDMA had instructed all the arrangements should be ready well in time to support the people in case of drought conditions and provision of water bousers and jerry cans was a part of the strategy. He said that deputy commissioners had also been informed that they should remain alert to activate mechanisms to assist the people. Jawwad said that all possible assistance would be provided to the people of Cholistan as per orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.