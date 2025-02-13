Punjab bans car washing at home to curb water wastage

The Punjab Environment Department has officially banned washing cars and using water pipes at home, enforcing a fine of Rs10,000 for violators.

On the instructions of Lahore High Court, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Environment Secretary Raja Jahangir and DG Environment Imran Hamid have formed a committee to curb water wastage.

The move comes as part of the Lahore High Court’s directive to curb excessive water wastage amid declining rainfall in the province.

According to a notification issued by the department, all illegal service stations have been ordered to shut down immediately. Moreover, service stations operating without a water recycling system will face a hefty fine of Rs100,000. To comply with the new regulations, service stations across Punjab must install water recycling systems by February 28, 2025.

The notification also prohibits the use of oil for washing vehicles and the use of groundwater at construction sites.

Officials revealed that Punjab has received 42% less rainfall over the past five years, making water conservation a critical priority. The restrictions, implemented under the Punjab Environmental Act, are effective immediately.