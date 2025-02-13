PTI leader Qamar Javed Gujjar shot dead in Pindi Bhattian

Unidentified assailants shot and killed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Qamar Javed Gujjar in Pindi Bhattian, prompting the bar association to announce a complete strike on Thursday.

According to media reports, Qamar Javed Gujjar was a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate from PP-39 and also a lawyer at the High Court.

The channel reported that the assailants ambushed Qamar Javed Gujjar while he was returning home from a mosque and opened fire. He died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The lawyers strongly condemned the incident, and the bar association declared a complete strike in protest against the murder.

Pertinent to mention here that last year on August 2, PTI leader and owner of Iqra Hospital Lahore, Dr Shahid Siddique, was shot dead outside the mosque after offering Friday prayers in Valencia Town.

The unidentified gunmen, who were riding a motorcycle, fired four bullets at him. According to police sources, Dr Siddique was allegedly killed by his son, Qayyum, after his father refused to buy him a luxury car worth 130 million rupees.

The police investigation also revealed Dr Siddique had been providing Qayyum with pocket money of Rs 500,000, but Qayyum had recently demanded an increase to Rs 3 million per month.