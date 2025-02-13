Session raises awareness about role of provincial ombudsman

On the instructions of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput, an awareness seminar was organized at Government Girls College 11-C Orangi Town under the chairmanship of Regional Director West and Keamari Aftab Ahmed Khatri. Addressing the seminar, Regional Director West and Keamari Aftab Ahmed Khatri gave a detailed explanation about the governance and role of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh and the procedure for registering complaints with the Ombudsman Sindh office by the public and children to achieve transparency in government departments and administrative justice.

He said that the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh is the only institution for redressal of complaints related to government departments that provides free, quality and prompt justice to the public without discrimination. The public should register their complaints against mismanagement or slanderous tactics of government offices at their regional Ombudsman offices or Provincial Ombudsman Sindh office or online on the website, he added. During the questions answers session in the seminar, the questions of the participants were also answered.

Focal Person Professor Abdul Hameed Tanori, Principal Suman Hussain also addressed the awareness seminar. While a large number of students and teachers participated in the seminar.