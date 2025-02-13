In recent weeks, troubling reports have surfaced, detailing concerted efforts by Indian military and intelligence agencies to sow discord in the peaceful regions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, security sources claim a string of unprovoked firing and subversive operations against civilians along the Line of Control (LoC). This escalation comes on the heels of disparaging rhetoric from New Delhi, which absurdly labelled Pakistan as the “epicentre of terrorism,” in a move that reeked of desperation, reaffirming how Indian hawks will stop at nothing to stir the pot of conflict, turning a blind eye to their own violations of international law while deafening themselves to the rumbles of instability threatening the entire region.

Contrary to baseless claims disseminated by Indian media accusing Pakistani troops of ceasefire violations, the evidence tells a different story. Since 2016, there have been 54 reported incidents of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) detonated along the LoC, resulting in tragic and unnecessary loss of life. Just between February 4 and 6, 2025, four Indian IEDs were discovered in the Battal Sector and Rawalakot, culminating in the martyrdom of one innocent civilian. This persistent pattern of violence cannot and must not be ignored.

The implications extend far beyond immediate harm to civilians. Pulling covers off Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s facade of peace, they reveal a broader, deliberate strategy of sabotage that encompasses the transportation and use of IEDs, weapons, and even narcotics intended to further destabilize the region. Indian forces continue to conduct their dangerous practice of false flag operations to mislead the international community regarding cross-border incursions, all the while endangering lives on both sides of the border.

Notably, troubling signs of discord within the Indian military-including increasing suicide rates and dwindling popular support-are likely intensifying the regime’s reckless behaviour. These hostile manoeuvres serve not just as distraction tactics but as attempts to maintain relevance in an increasingly volatile political landscape.

Pakistan’s foreign office is doing a splendid job by bringing these incidents to light, sharing irrefutable evidence with UN observers, and reminding the international community that Pakistan’s self-restraint should not be mistaken for a lack of resolve. The country possesses both the capability and will to respond decisively to any transgressions against its sovereignty.

While the US may tolerate RAW’s clandestine operations on its soil, Pakistan will not stand idly by as its national security is compromised. The situation demands immediate attention from the global community. *