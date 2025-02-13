Pak-Turkey Partnership

The enduring ties between Pakistan and Turkey, forged since Pakistan’s inception in 1947, are a powerful testament to mutual respect and friendship. Turkey was not only one of the first countries to recognize Pakistan but also a steadfast supporter of its UN membership, laying the groundwork for a robust partnership that has withstood the test of time. The ongoing visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an-a man who has become synonymous with these ties-serves as a reminder of this deep-rooted relationship. Having visited Pakistan five times both as Prime Minister and President, President Erdo?an’s personal interest in Pakistan during his trip as well as the diplomatic accolades he received, including the honour guard, underscore the significance of this partnership.

That Erdo?an emerged as a hero during the devastating floods of 2022, personally engaging in relief efforts, has ingrained him in the hearts of many Pakistanis. Despite this profound historical bond and momentum in defence and diplomacy, the economic realm has not kept pace. The latest assertion to increase bilateral trade from a mere $1.5 billion to a target of $5 billion is commendable yet inadequate. The reality on the ground demands more than promises: it requires actionable strategies that translate diplomatic goodwill into tangible economic benefits.

Both countries must grasp the opportunity presented by Turkey’s ambitions to expand its influence in South Asia and the Middle East, which perfectly aligns with Pakistan’s strategic positioning. The prospect of welcoming Turking into the folds of initiatives like the CPEC, for instance, is something repeatedly talked about albeit hardly worked upon.

Cultural connections between Pakistan and Turkey also offer a crucial avenue to strengthen our relationship. As of now, our linkages are limited to televising Turkish shows and a single co-production. Initiatives to foster educational exchange and cultural programs are still untapped, which could essentially allow citizens of both nations to appreciate their shared heritage.

However, pragmatism must guide this pursuit. It is essential to tackle the bureaucratic obstacles that hinder trade and investment. A supportive environment for joint ventures and streamlined trade agreements must take precedence if we are to unlock the full economic potential of this relationship. The fact that both nations routinely find themselves on the same side on the international stage (may it be championing Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, determined support of the Palestine cause or jointly fighting the rising Islamophobia) should be enough to lay the foundation of a common vision for a promising tomorrow. *