ICC fines Pakistani trio for breaching ICC Code of Conduct in South Africa match

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam have been penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following their Tri-Nation Series clash against South Africa.

ICC has imposed fines on the three players for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their tri-nation series match against South Africa in Karachi on Wednesday.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Article 2.12 of the Code, which pertains to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.”

The incident occurred in the 28th over of South Africa’s innings when Shaheen deliberately obstructed batter Matthew Breetzke as he ran a single, resulting in physical contact and a heated exchange between the two players.

In another incident, Saud Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam were fined 10 percent of their match fees for celebrating too closely to batter Temba Bavuma following his run-out in the 29th over. Both players were found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the Code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

In addition to the financial penalties, all three players have received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records. None of the players had any prior offences in the last 24 months. All players have accepted the sanctions imposed and there will be no formal hearings regarding the incidents.

Pakistan secured a historic win against South Africa, to reach the finals of the Tri-Nation series where they’ll take on New Zealand on 14 February.