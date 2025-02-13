The National College of Arts to host National Child Art Exhibition

Following the announcement of the results for the 17th ArtBeat – National Child Art Competition, The Little Art is set to host a concluding exhibition at the prestigious National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Professor Dr Murtaza Jafri, Vice Chancellor of NCA Lahore. A curated display of over 280 exceptional artworks will be showcased at the Zahoorul Akhlaq Gallery at NCA. The exhibition will be open exclusively to award winners on 14th February 2025, with the general public invited to view the artworks starting on 15th February.

The child artists whose works have been selected for this exhibition will receive certificates and prizes from distinguished guests. This year’s edition of ArtBeat saw participation from 280 schools and 55 community organisations across Pakistan. The competition’s esteemed jury included Irfan Gul Dahri, Shireen Bano Rizvi, Ali Azmat, Risham Hosain Syed, Abida Dahri and Aun Raza.

The ArtBeat National Child Art Competition and Exhibition is now in its 17th year. Launched in 2012, the initiative aims to nurture children’s creativity by promoting visual culture, raising awareness of social issues from a child’s perspective, and encouraging children to share their views through art. Over the past 15 years, nearly 145,000 young artists have participated in ArtBeat.

Umair Mushtaq, Interim Director of The Little Art, emphasised the importance of the exhibition: “ArtBeat is not just a competition; it is a movement that empowers children to express their thoughts, emotions, and ideas through visual storytelling. By exhibiting their work in a renowned space like Zahoorul Akhlaq Gallery, we affirm the value of their creativity and show them the power of art in shaping meaningful conversations. We are proud to offer young artists this platform and continue to advocate for the role of arts education in developing critical thinking and cultural expression.”

The exhibition is free and open to the public, with no passes required. The Little Art is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting arts education and providing creative learning opportunities for children and young people in Pakistan.