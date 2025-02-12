UHE hosts Punjab Youth Summit on Combating Irregular Migration & Empowering Local Opportunities

The University of Home Economics hosted the Punjab Youth Summit on illegal migration, bringing together students from various universities, government officials, and diplomatic representatives to discuss challenges, impacts, and preventive measures.

The opening ceremony was attended by Nikhil Lakhanpal, Deputy Political Chief of the U.S. Consulate Lahore; Ben Warrington, Head of the British High Commission Lahore; Dr. Faleha Zahra Kazmi, Vice-Chancellor of Home Economics University; MPA Uzma Kardar; Siddiqa Batool; and Syed Kauser Abbas, Director of SSDO.

Students from seven universities across Punjab participated in the summit, engaging in discussions and sessions focused on the challenges of illegal migration and its socio-economic consequences.

While addressing the students Ben Warrington emphasized the potential of Pakistan’s youth, stating; “With 62% of Pakistan’s population being young, they are the country’s greatest asset. However, illegal migration is depriving them of opportunities.”

Nikhil Lakhanpal highlighted the dangers of mass migration and its link to human trafficking, saying; “It is a devastating reality that young people become hostages to smugglers. Preventing mass migration remains a priority for the United States.”

Prof. Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi, VC UHE stressed the importance of education and skill development in tackling this issue by providing quality education and training to our students, we can protect them from the challenges of migration.

During a penal discussions, MPA Uzma Kardar stated that Punjab has already implemented laws to curb illegal migration, and the government is taking further measures to address the issue.

Mr. Syed Kausar Abbas underscored the importance of creating local opportunities for youth, encouraging them to seek employment and growth within Pakistan instead of opting for unsafe migration routes.

Dr. Iram Rubab, Director Students Affair thanked the distinguished guests and highlighted the importance to fight against illegal migration. She said Punjab Youth Summit served as a crucial platform for raising awareness and proposing practical solutions to combat illegal migration, ensuring a brighter future for Pakistan’s youth.