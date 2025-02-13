Pakistani currency note causes panic in India

Panic gripped a neighborhood in India after a 20-rupee Pakistani currency note was discovered in a residential housing society. The incident occurred in Bhookam village, Pune, just 18 km from the National Defence Academy.

According to reports, Sahdev Yadav, the chairman of the housing society, spotted the note near the lift and promptly alerted the residents. Treating the matter seriously, he reported it to the Baudhan police station. While authorities have launched an investigation, no FIR has been registered yet.

Police In-charge Anil Vibhute stated that the society comprises 84 flats and has a CCTV camera near the lift, which, unfortunately, has been non-functional since November 24. Officials are now reviewing other CCTV footage from the vicinity and recording statements from residents to determine how the note ended up there.

The situation raises several questions: Did the note accidentally fall from someone’s purse? Was it left as a prank? Or is there a more significant underlying motive? Given the location’s proximity to the NDA, security concerns are heightened.

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation to rule out any potential threats. With rising national security concerns, residents are urging officials to enhance surveillance in the area.