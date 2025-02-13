Massive fire destroys a restaurant at Karachi’s Do Darya

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant on Do Darya in Phase 8 of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi, causing extensive damage. Officials confirmed that the entire structure of the restaurant was completely destroyed.

The fire erupted late Wednesday night and was finally brought under control after relentless firefighting efforts. Rescue teams reported that cooling operations are still underway to prevent any reignition.

According to Dawn News, citing Rescue 1122 official Hassan Khan, the restaurant was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Initially, two fire tenders were dispatched, but as the flames intensified, two additional tenders were called in to assist.

The restaurant’s wooden structure fueled the rapid spread of the fire. Hassan Khan stated that four fire tenders battled the blaze for an hour and a half before it was finally contained, but by then, the restaurant had been reduced to ashes. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, DIG (South) Syed Asad Raza confirmed that the fire erupted in an abandoned restaurant at Do Darya. Police swiftly responded by securing the area. The restaurant had reportedly been closed for the past four to five years.