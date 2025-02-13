DG IAEA attends key events on Nuclear Science & Technology

Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Dr Rafael Mariano Grossi is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, and attended a series of events related to nuclear science and technology on Wednesday. The DG IAEA also visited the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Headquarters and met with Chairman PAEC Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar and members of the commission to discuss matters related to the promotion of nuclear science and technology in Pakistan especially the contribution of PAEC as a flag-bearer of implementing ‘Atoms for Peace and Development’ program of IAEA in Pakistan. The state guest later visited PNRA headquarters and attended the Women in Nuclear (WiN) event where he addressed and praised the initiative aimed at empowering women in the field of nuclear science and technology in the country. The event was organized by WiN Pakistan Chapter which is working under WiN-IAEA. Addressing the special session, DG IAEA highlighted IAEA’s initiative of WiN which has resulted in doubling of the women’s share of employment in the agency within five years. He also praised mainstreaming of women in nuclear and allied fields in Pakistan saying that “Nuclear sciences have played an important role in the field of health, especially in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Women are advancing their careers in all crucial fields in Pakistan, especially in the field of nuclear science and technology which is quite encouraging.” Later DG IAEA also attended a seminar on Nuclear Science & Technology at NUST, Islamabad. The seminar arranged by Strategic Vision Institute (SVl) highlighted the role of Nuclear Science and Technology in bringing about socioeconomic development of the country by using nuclear techniques in the field of agriculture, healthcare and power generation. On this occasion, in his address, DG IAEA said, “The role of nuclear science and technology in achieving Sustainable Development Goals is crucial. Dr. Rafael Mariano Grossi further said that Pakistan has a significant history of partnership with the IAEA. He added that positive use of nuclear technology is imperative for international development and the well-being of humanity. top Besides the DG IAEA also called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.