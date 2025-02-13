DG IAEA attends key events on Nuclear Science & Technology

Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Dr Rafael Mariano Grossi is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, and attended a series of events related to nuclear science and technology on Wednesday.

The DG IAEA also visited the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Headquarters and met with Chairman PAEC Dr. Raja Ali Raza Anwar and members of the commission to discuss matters related to the promotion of nuclear science and technology in Pakistan especially the contribution of PAEC as a flag-bearer of implementing ‘Atoms for Peace and Development’ program of IAEA in Pakistan.

The state guest later visited PNRA headquarters and attended the Women in Nuclear (WiN) event where he addressed and praised the initiative aimed at empowering women in the field of nuclear science and technology in the country. The event was organized by WiN Pakistan Chapter which is working under WiN-IAEA.