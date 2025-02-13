50 public sector schools to be upgraded by March: Secretary

Federal Education Secretary Muhiyuddin Ahmad Wani announced on Wednesday that 50 public sector schools in the federal capital will be upgraded and renovated by March 31 this year.

The announcement was made during the inauguration ceremony of the newly upgraded Islamabad Model School for Boys in Sector F-6/2, marking a new chapter in the government’s efforts to modernize public education.

The Islamabad Model School for Boys, which had been in a dilapidated condition for over two decades, has now been transformed into a state-of-the-art institution.

Equipped with modern facilities, including advanced electrical and plumbing labs, smart class room, computer lab, library, basketball court, newly renovated hall, the school stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to providing quality education to all.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary Wani emphasized that similar labs will be established in other schools undergoing upgrades, ensuring that students have access to cutting-edge resources.

Wani highlighted the importance of making modern education accessible to children from underprivileged backgrounds, particularly those from slum areas.

He also extended an invitation to students from religious seminaries, encouraging them to utilize the newly established facilities. “These labs are not just for one segment of society; they are for everyone. We want to ensure that no child is left behind,” he said.

The Education Secretary stressed the need for community ownership of these schools, urging local residents to take pride in and actively participate in maintaining the upgraded facilities.

He also revealed plans to extend the initiative to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, where schools will undergo similar transformations. Additionally, Danish Schools, known for their high standards, will soon begin operations in these regions.

Wani expressed his gratitude to the officers and staff who worked tirelessly to bring the project to fruition. This is not just a government effort; it is a collective achievement. Everyone should own these projects.

He further emphasized the importance of creating a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment for students, stating that conventional methods of running schools are no longer sufficient.

“We cannot compete with private sector schools unless we provide a similar level of comfort and facilities to our students,” he added.

The ministry is also focusing on skill-based education and entrepreneurship, with plans to enhance teacher training and capacity building.

Wani believes that equipping students with practical skills will prepare them for the challenges of the modern world.

Parliamentary Secretary Farah Naz commended Secretary Wani for his efforts in reforming public sector schools. “This is just the beginning. We are committed to ensuring that future generations are equipped with the latest and most modern education,” she said.

The event concluded on a heartwarming note as students greeted Wani with rose petals, expressing their excitement and gratitude for the upgraded facilities.

The ceremony not only marked the revival of a single school but also signaled a brighter future for public education in the federal capital and beyond.