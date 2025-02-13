PTI dispatches ‘dossier, letter’ on election ‘rigging’ to IMF, CJP Afridi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday forwarded a dossier and letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), detailing “undeniable evidence of widespread electoral rigging in the general elections of 2024”.

“Letter and dossiers delivered to the IMF mission in Islamabad,” Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub wrote on X.

A copy of the letter and dossier, and the Pattan report on general elections 2024 were also forwarded to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, he added.

In the letter addressed to Mahir Binici, IMF’s country head for Pakistan, Ayub cited former prime minister Imran Khan’s meeting with the IMF delegation on July 7, 2023, in which the PTI founder stressed the need for free and fair elections for the rule of law.

“He further stressed that economic prosperity and growth in a country could only take place when there was rule of law and adherence to the constitution,” the letter stated.

The dossier, he said, contains “substantial facts and proofs of how state institutions, including the Election Commission of Pakistan, suppressed PTI, forcefully snatching its public mandate, and engineering the electoral outcome”.

“The systematic manipulation of the democratic process is evident across the country, undermining the very principles of justice, free will, and constitutional governance,” he added.

Given the significance of transparency in economic and political stability, Ayub said his party believes it is imperative that these grave concerns “are brought to the attention of all relevant stakeholders, including international institutions monitoring governance in Pakistan.”

Separately, PTI founder Imran Khan has penned a third open letter to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, reiterating election rigging allegations and “bringing money launderers” into power, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

“The PTI founder, in his letter to the army chief, has raised the issue of giving preference to the minority over the majority through election fraud,” his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said in a statement.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician, who has been behind bars since August 2023, penned two “open letters” to the army chief on Feb 3 and Feb 8, which he said were written “because all democratic avenues had been obstructed”.

In a statement, Chaudhry quoted Imran as saying that “money launderers were brought to power through election rigging”. Imran further said that terrorism was on the rise due to a lack of rule of law, he added.

“Imran says at least 1.8 million people have left the country, whereas $20 billion in capital flew out of the country,” he added.