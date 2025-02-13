MPAs heap praise on CM Maryam over public welfare initiatives

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has accused a former political rival of weakening the country’s foundations, asserting that his party is now working to restore economic stability.

Addressing a gathering of PML-N’s Punjab Assembly members in Lahore, Sharif outlined what he described as his party’s achievements in reversing the country’s economic decline.

Without naming names, the former premier took a veiled dig at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, blaming him for misgovernance and economic mismanagement.

“A dishonest leader who came to power through deceit shook the very foundations of Pakistan,” Sharif claimed. “But we made sacrifices for this country in the past, and we will continue to do so for its progress.”

He pointed to a series of recent economic improvements, including a drop in inflation, a surge in the stock market, and a strengthening of the Pakistani rupee. According to Sharif, these indicators reflect the positive impact of PML-N’s policies and governance.

Sharif praised his younger brother, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, for spearheading efforts to stabilise the economy, adding that even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has acknowledged Pakistan’s financial recovery.

“We have turned the tide from economic decline towards progress,” he said. “Interest rates have dropped from 22% to 12%, boosting business activity and economic growth. Pakistan is finally coming out of the darkness.”

The meeting, which included Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and senior party officials, also reviewed ongoing development projects and political strategy. Members of the Punjab Assembly expressed confidence in Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, calling him a “symbol of Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.”

Party lawmakers also praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her governance, particularly for reviving inactive government departments and accelerating public welfare initiatives.

“For the first time, even neglected departments are now actively working,” a party member said. “Under Maryam Nawaz, Punjab is witnessing a governance model that follows the development vision of both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.”

The meeting discussed the future political roadmap, with leaders reaffirming their commitment to bringing relief to the people. PML-N members claimed that the “Suthra Punjab” (Clean Punjab) initiative had set a new benchmark in cleanliness and municipal services across the province.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Lahore’s first integrated development pilot project under the Lahore Development Authority in Gulberg Scheme Block 3, here on Wednesday.

She reviewed LDA’s Gulberg Sustainable Development Model Project and also inspected ongoing development work.

Provincial Minister for Housing Bilal Yasin and DG LDA Tahir Farooq gave a briefing on the Sustainable Development Model Pilot Project. It was informed in the briefing that a significant reduction in the cost and maintenance expenses will be attained under the integrated development project. Roads will be constructed and rehabilitated under the pilot project in Gulberg. Uniform green belt footpaths and walkways will be built for cycling. The green belt will be below the road level for ground water recharge. A water drainage system will also be built for rainwater drainage.