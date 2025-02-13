US warns its citizens to avoid Faisal Mosque area

The US Embassy in Islamabad issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, citing Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) “threats against Faisal Mosque, in Islamabad”. “The US Embassy Regional Security Office has prohibited U.S. employee travel to the Faisal Mosque area until further notice,” the Embassy said in a statement. The security alert specifically mentions the potential risk of a terrorist attack and advises American citizens to avoid the location. In addition to the travel warning, the Embassy urged both its staff and US citizens to remain vigilant about their personal security. It recommended monitoring local media for updates and ensuring they carry identification documents while traveling. The US Embassy has also provided a special contact number for American citizens in case of an emergency.