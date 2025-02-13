Imran’s sisters declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

Police have declared Imran Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, innocent in the Jinnah House attack case. During a hearing at the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court regarding the sisters’ interim bail in the May 9 case, the police submitted their findings, stating that both sisters had been cleared of any involvement. The investigating officer confirmed that the probe was complete and that Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were not guilty in the Jinnah House attack case. Following this, the court dismissed their interim bail applications as they were no longer required.