Pakistan to ‘host’ another ICC event this year after Champions Trophy

Pakistan, after securing the rights to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, is set to host another major international cricket event in the same year – the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers. According to multiple media reports, the qualifying matches will be held in multiple cities across Pakistan in April, ahead of the Women’s Cricket World Cup in India later that year. The event will feature women’s teams from six countries, including the hosts, Pakistan, as well as Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand, and the West Indies. The finalists of the qualifying event will secure their spots in the prestigious ICC Women’s World Cup 2026, joining the top six teams from the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025 for the eight-team World Cup.