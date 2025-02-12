Starc pulls out of Champions Trophy

Mitchell Starc has withdrawn from the Champions Trophy, leaving Australia without any of its three front-line fast bowlers.

Australia´s bid to win cricket’s Champions Trophy for the first time since 2009 will be made with an entirely new-look pace bowling lineup after Starc withdrew Wednesday for personal reasons.

The tournament, to be played primarily in Pakistan but with India playing its matches in the United Arab Emirates, begins Feb. 19. Australia plays its first match on Feb. 22 against England.

Starc was the only member of Australia´s so-called big three fast bowling attack to play all seven recent tests against India and Sri Lanka. He joins captain Pat Cummins (ankle injury) and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood (side strain) on the sidelines.

Starc, who said he will not be commenting about his decision and has asked for privacy, appeared to be in discomfort with a left ankle issue in bowling just four overs during Sri Lanka´s second innings of last week´s second test at Galle. Australia won that test series 2-0.

Cricket Australia said the 35-year-old Starc has its full support. He has played 96 tests for Australia and has taken 382 test wickets, as well as being a regular bowling spearhead in the limited-overs formats.

“We understand and respect Mitch´s decision,” national selection panel chairman George Bailey said Wedneday. “Mitch is deeply respected for his commitment to international cricket and the priority he places on performing for Australia.

With the three veteran pace bowlers injured and Marcus Stoinis announcing his ODI retirement last week, there’s an opportunity for next-generation quicks Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis, who have been included in Australia´s 15-man squad.

Left-armer Johnson has played two ODIs and eight T20 internationals and is seen as a similar replacement for Starc. Ellis was a member of Australia´s squad for last year´s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States and has previous experience in Pakistan, having debuted on the ODI tour there in 2022.