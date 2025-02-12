Atif Aslam’s take on Valentine’s Day leaves fans in splits

Pakistani music sensation Atif Aslam has once again delighted fans, this time with his witty sense of humour.

The singer shared a hilarious Instagram post ahead of Valentine’s Day, proving that heartbreak and humour often go hand in hand.

In the video, Aslam is seen sitting on the side of a road, looking dejected, across from a house lit up for a wedding celebration.

The caption imposed on the video reads: “Kehti thi ‘Main akele mar jaon gi, kisi aur se shadi nahi karon gi'” (“She used to say, ‘I’ll die alone, I’ll never marry anyone else'”).

As the words flash across the screen, Atif’s melancholic expression perfectly complements the scene. To add to the dramatic effect, his own iconic song Tere Bin plays in the background, making it all the more relatable for those nursing a broken heart. He captioned the post with a playful warning: “No one is safe this Valentine’s Day.” The post quickly garnered attention, with fans flooding the comments section with laughing emojis and witty responses. Many related to the humorous take on heartbreak, while others poked good-natured fun at the singer for being married yet pining for an imaginary ex. “Atif has successfully joined the memers community” commented one user, “Please don’t give me flashbacks” quipped another.

Aslam, known for his soulful voice and heart-touching songs, continues to engage his audience not just through music but also through his lighthearted online presence. Whether it’s his on-stage performances or social media antics, the singer never fails to keep fans entertained. Recently the music icon released the official anthem for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke, produced by Abdullah Siddiqui with lyrics by Adnan Dhool and Asfandyar Asad, encapsulates the passion and excitement of the cricketing action to come at the marquee International Cricket Council event in Pakistan and the UAE, the ICC reported. The accompanying music video celebrates Pakistan’s rich culture, showcasing its vibrant streets, markets and stadiums, while capturing the spirit of cricket fans across the globe. The song is now available for streaming on popular audio platforms worldwide.