20th Young Artists’ Exhibition to be held at Alhamra

The Lahore Arts Council proudly announces the 20th edition of its prestigious Young Artists’ Exhibition, a landmark event that continues to inspire and elevate the creative voices of emerging talent.

This platform has nurtured thousands of young artists for two decades, providing them with a space to showcase their work, explore new artistic horizons, and contribute to Pakistan’s evolving cultural landscape.

In this year’s edition, artists under 35 can submit their entries by March 20, 2025, to showcase their work at the Alhamra Arts Gallery. The competition offers five cash prizes of Rs. 60,000 each, recognizing outstanding artistic contributions. For the contest, the eligibility criteria for submission of the Artwork must be recently produced.

Alhamra will accept mediums, including paintings, drawings, printmaking, sculptures, ceramics, installations, video art and mixed media. Participants must submit their entries via email at artgalleryalhamra@gmail.com.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed said, “This significant edition stands as a beacon of artistic brilliance, celebrating the energy, innovation, and limitless potential of the country’s youth. With every stroke of a brush, every sculpted form, and every creative vision, Alhamra continues to empower the next generation of artists, shaping the cultural landscape of Pakistan. As excitement builds, he added that this grand showcase reaffirms Alhamra’s legacy as a powerhouse of artistic expression, where creativity bridges generations and inspires the future.

Speaking about this remarkable milestone, Executive Director of Alhamra, Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, emphasized the institution’s dedication to promoting young talent, stating: “The Young Artists’ Exhibition is more than an art showcase; it is a movement that fuels creativity, encourages dialogue and shapes the cultural identity of our society. Completing two decades of this initiative is a moment of immense pride for Alhamra. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide young artists a platform where their voices are heard, their talent is recognised and their artistic journeys are nurtured.”