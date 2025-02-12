Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat blessed with a baby boy

Actor-model Sadia Ghaffar and her husband Hassan Hayat Khan have welcomed their second child together, revealed the couple with the first glimpse of their baby boy.

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’ actor Sadia Ghaffar and the ‘Bhool’ star Hassan Hayat Khan, who have become parents to their second child, a baby boy; the couple announced in a joint post on Instagram.

With the first pictures of their newborn son, with their elder daughter Raya, Ghaffar wrote in the caption, “ALL the praises to the most Magnificent SWT. Our family just got a whole lot louder.” “Welcome to the party little man,” she added and disclosed that the celebrity couple has named their son, Zidane Hayat Khan.

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple and extend their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family. It is pertinent to mention that actors Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan tied the knot in March 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raya Hayat Khan in the following July.