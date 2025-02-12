Mansha Pasha calls first marriage the toughest phase of her life

Now happily married to politician Jibran Nasir, actor Mansha Pasha recalled the toughest phase of her life when she was in her first marriage.

During her recent morning show appearance, with fellow actor Ali Abbas, Mansha Pasha confessed, “My first marriage was the toughest phase of my life.” She continued to explain, “These times are difficult for everyone because there is a lot of uncertainty involved in these important decisions of life and you are not sure about what the future awaits for you. So you can’t really do much in those situations other than patience and endurance.” “But when you look back, you understand that those phases are also important as they contribute towards your growth and building your character,” she maintained.

“Other than that, the passing of my father was also a difficult time in my life. Because he was battling cancer, and then my mother suffered a heart attack soon after, so those couple of years in particular, from September 2014 till the end of 2015 to be exact, those two years were the toughest ones, as I was working as well at that time and was also still married to my first husband,” detailed the ‘Aangan’ actor.

It is pertinent to mention that Mansha Pasha got married to businessman Asad Farooqi in 2013. Their marriage continued for five years before the former couple decided to part ways. Later, she tied the knot for the second time with politician and activist, Jibran Nasir, in a close-knit ceremony, in 2021.