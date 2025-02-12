Self-Serving Actions

In an alarming display of political opportunism, the PTI has again submitted a dossier to the IMF just as a technical delegation arrived for a critical governance assessment. This is not the first time we have witnessed such tactics from the embattled former ruling party; last year, they submitted a similar plea, demanding attention to their grievances before any bailout discussions could commence.

More worryingly, during the collapse of its own house of cards, an audio leak between former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and finance minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra, revealed a chilling plan to undermine agreements with the IMF. Keeping this troubling pattern in mind, PTI’s shenanigans do not appear mere coincidence but a calculated manoeuvre designed to sow economic uncertainty at a time when the nation is on the brink of recovery.

While PTI’s Omar Ayub may claim that economic prosperity hinges on the rule of law, he fails to address the detrimental implications of actions prioritising the party’s narrow political agenda. A responsible political party should not jeopardize the economy for the sake of political gain, yet that is precisely the path PTI is treading. Trying to bring the government to its knees, Imran Khan has repeatedly called on the diaspora to stop sending money back home even as remittances soar.

Historically, PTI has resorted to appealing to foreign powers and orchestrating protests outside international financial institutions, thereby cultivating a narrative of dissatisfaction that threatens Pakistan’s global standing. This continued disruption speaks to a broader dysfunction rooted in the party’s leadership. During their time in power, PTI demonstrated alarming mismanagement of the economy, which brought severe repercussions for the average citizen. Now, in opposition, instead of addressing their past failures, they actively seek to prolong our economic malaise. This behaviour is the antithesis of political responsibility. It’s not just about targeting opponents; PTI’s actions reach deep into Pakistan’s socio-economic fabric, threatening the very foundation of our society. The quest for economic revival is critical, and therefore, the political elite would do well to lend a sympathetic ear to the very people they claim to lead to sunny days. Like it or not, personal battles would have to wait for another day. *