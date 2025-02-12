Missing Out

In the glaring spotlight of the global technological stage, the recent AI Action Summit held in Paris marked a pivotal moment for discussions on the future of artificial intelligence. It is perplexing, then, that our country, which frequently touts its commitment to spearheading investment in the digital revolution, remained conspicuously absent. With representatives from over 100 countries coming together to shape the discourse on AI regulations, Pakistan’s absence creates a significant void at a time when proactive engagement is essential.

It would take unimaginable naivety to overlook the profound implications of artificial intelligence. While neighbouring India seized the opportunity to share the stage with French President Macron, eagerly positioning itself for a significant role in this technological evolution, Pakistan’s silence raises troubling questions about our national priorities. By choosing to sit on the sidelines, we risk allowing others to carve out the information landscape, which could result in a troubling indictment of our ability to navigate a rapidly changing world.

This absence sends a disheartening message: Pakistan is neither ready nor willing to take the reins in shaping the technological narrative. In light of repeated pledges by the government to harness the potential of our talented youth and encourage them to rise above crumb-pickers in the freelance market, its inaction achieves the opposite of establishing itself as a proactive player on the world stage.

If we do not act decisively, we may find ourselves relegated to the role of mere observers in a future increasingly defined by AI capabilities. Announcing new AI universities or seeking investments from allies will not suffice unless we prioritize active engagement in crucial conversations about technology and its implications for our society. Sooner rather than later in the game, Pakistan would have to commit resources to find leaders who not only sit in these discussions but take charge, reflecting our ambitions. *