Escaping a Sinking Ship

With more than 60% of the young population Pakistan holds great potential for economic growth and development. This advantage could unlock it’s true potential if properly utilized.

This demographic advantage is slipping away as skilled professionals, students, and laborers leave the country at an alarming rate. The dream of a prosperous future is fading, replaced by the pursuit of stability. The nation’s most talented individuals seek stability, financial security, and career advancement abroad. The country is losing talent at an accelerating pace, raising concerns about its long-term economic and social stability.

According to the Bureau of Emigration C Overseas Employment in January 2025 alone, more 65 thousand Pakistanis proceeded abroad for the purpose of employment. In 2024 ,the number of immigrants was 726,381.

In the last few decades most people migrated from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, South Korea, Malaysia, the UK, USA, Switzerland, China, Brunei, and Germany.

While economic instability, inflation, internet restrictions low wages, job scarcity, and political turmoil are major reasons, factors like corruption, lack of meritocracy, and visa restrictions create further frustration and push people to leave. Highly educated professionals ;Doctors, engineers, IT specialists, and researchers are at the forefront of this mass migration. When they don’t get competitive salaries, they tend to go abroad for better opportunities.

Healthcare system in Pakistan is collapsing due to a shortage of doctors, with a doctor-to- patient ratio at 1:1,300-far below the World Health Organization’s recommendation. While the local doctor shortage is severe, over 10,000 Pakistani doctors serve in the U.S. alone, where they get competitive salaries, lifestyle, legal security and secure environment. Best IT professionals of Pakistan are giving their services abroad, while the local tech industry is struggling due to several restrictions. A massive number of people from other fields are leaving for better opportunities and to improve their standard of living. Country can’t provide them enough and the living stand as they aspire.

Other than white collar professionals, the number of labor migrants is all time high , particularly towards gulf countries to find better wages. Many of them find it the only solution to provide a reasonable life to their families, despite numerous challenges and staying away from family for a long period. For better education facilities and the dream of studying in reputable universities ,a large number of students are moving abroad to study in the UK, Europe , Australia , Canada and United States. Working part time to meet ends , they shift to full time jobs after completing education. Finding a good job is tough abroad too but they prefer suffering abroad than in Pakistan, as they find literal no job prospects and opportunities at home that leads to further depletion of professionals in Pakistan.

People just want to leave and get rid of this unstable and unpredictable economy depending on unstable political situation. Situation is becoming intolerable for middle class and people with lower class People are so tired of everyday drama and so afraid of unpredictable future in Pakistan.

Desperation to leave home for a better life has driven many towards illegal migration, often facing tragic consequences. In January, a boat carrying 200 migrants capsized off the West African coast, killing at least 50 Pakistanis. Survivors reported harrowing experiences of abuse, starvation, and near-drowning. People are dying, getting caught, getting deported every other day. Situation in Homeland and Desperation to leave this country, and will to settle abroad made them take these extreme steps knowing circumstances. These gangs continue to exploit thousands of Pakistanis who, in the absence of legal opportunities, turn to dangerous smuggling routes. Visa restrictions also push people towards illegal migration. The Pakistani passport is one of the weakest passports in the world. Growing exodus is putting pressure on institutions like passport offices that are overwhelmed with applications, leading to delays and frustration among applicants.

Immigration office says that demands of new passports exceed the capacity of office. It’s indicated that they’re intentionally delaying the process to curb migration but such tactics only caused more frustration and do nothing to root cause. Instead of losing human capital, Pakistan must create such a stable environment and facilities that encourage skilled professionals to stay, innovate, and contribute in Pakistan. For that , stable political environment , growing economy, creation of high-paying jobs, and ensuring meritocracy in both the public and private sectors is required.

Foreign remittances contribute billions of dollars to the economy. Relying on foreign remittances instead of foreign investment isn’t a great economic strategy. Lack of a strong law and order situation in Pakistan is a big hurdle in getting foreign investment. It’s so embarrassing that a country is proud in getting more foreign remittances, rather than getting targeted exports and more foreign investments. Overseas Pakistanis should be encouraged to invest in their home country, they’d only if they find social stability in Pakistan.

Instead of forcing people to stay and invest in Pakistan, create a stable and secure environment and gain their trust that they willingly contribute to the prosperity of Pakistan.

To retain talent and control brain drain, Pakistan should take a multidimensional approach. Stabilizing economy must be the first priority, improving wages, investing in education and research, and creating a secure and prosperous environment.

Structural reforms in government institutions are necessary to eliminate passport delays, attempts to restore confidence in governance. Competitive salary structures, career incentives, and industry-friendly policies ,Merit-based hiring and promotions in government jobs, control nepotism and favoritism, providing equal opportunities for young professionals. Simplifying tax laws for freelancers, startups, and entrepreneurs will encourage innovation and create more jobs domestically. Providing stable and fast internet will be a great favor. Labor migration can also be controlled by ensuring fair wages .Illegal migration can also be curbed through strict law enforcement and international cooperation.

The growing brain drain is not just a migration issue, it is a national crisis that threatens economic progress, innovation, and development. Without immediate and strong action, the country risks losing its most valuable asset, its people. The government must act decisively to create a future where Pakistanis choose to stay, build, and lead their homeland toward a brighter Tomorrow.

The writer can be reached at umehabiba2210 @gmail.com