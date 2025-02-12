PBA announces launch of Pakistan Banking Summit

The Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) has officially announced the launch of the Pakistan Banking Summit 2025 (PBS’25), a landmark industry-led event set to take place on February 24 & 25, 2025, in Karachi.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the PBA head office, led by Atif Bajwa, Chairman of the PBS Steering Committee & President and CEO -Bank Alfalah, joined by Zafar Masud, Chairman PBA & President & CEO – Bank of Punjab (BoP); Basir Shamsie, President & CEO – JS Bank; and Muneer Kamal, CEO & Secretary General – PBA, along with other senior banking industry officials.

Organised under the aegis of the Pakistan Banks Association, PBS’25 aims to advance finance and economic discourse in the country. It will feature 12+ prominent international speakers, 20+ local subject matter experts and convene leaders from over 45 institutions, including conventional, Islamic, digital and microfinance banks as well as development finance institutions. This historic gathering of 1,000+ representatives from the Government, regulators, banking, fintech, academia, media and corporate Pakistan represents a significant milestone for Pakistan’s financial sector.

Highlighting the significance of PBS’25, Atif Bajwa commented, “The Pakistan Banking Summit will offer an invaluable platform for the banking industry and its stakeholders to engage in critical conversations relating to emerging trends and opportunities for banking and finance. The summit aims to cover critical themes relating to global and local economic developments, the role of the banking sector in economic upliftment, priority sector financing, the future of Islamic banking, and digitalisation, to name a few.”

Elaborating on the role of the PBA, Zafar Masud said, “PBS’25 is a testament to PBA’s continued commitment to fostering economic progress, contributing not only on fiscal accounts but also through broader financial inclusion, sustainability and inclusive growth. By bringing together key stakeholders, this summit will serve as a catalyst for meaningful discussions and transformative solutions that will shape the future of the financial sector of Pakistan.”