IHC disposes of Gandapur’s plea with instructions

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the contempt petition of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur against administration of Adiala Jail regarding meeting with former PTI founder. The court directed the jail authorities to send the name of Gandapur to PTI founder in jail through his focal person and arrange a meeting if former founder PTI wanted to meet him. Superintendent Central Jail Adiala Abdul Ghafoor Anjum informed the court that meetings of PTI founder are being arranged as usual. After the family, meetings were held with Ali Amin Gandapur, and three meetings were arranged, he said. The jail official said that the meeting are arranged through the focal person of former founder PTI. The meeting is arranged with whose name is given by the focal person. The court directed the jail authorities to send the name of Ali Amin Gandapur through the focal person and if the PTI founder wants to meet, then the meeting should be arranged. The court disposed of the case with the instructions. A single member bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case. It may be mentioned here that KP’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had approached the court on January 24, for not arranging his meeting with PTI founder in jail.