Six newly appointed judges to the Supreme Court (SC) are likely to take oath of their office today. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi will administer oath to the newly appointed judges at the Supreme Court building. The ceremony will be attended by sitting judges of the Supreme Court (SC), the attorney general of Pakistan, the Supreme Court, Pakistan Bars office-bearers and lawyers. The sources said the notification regarding the appointment of the judges will be issued soon.