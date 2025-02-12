PM’s aide announces volunteer taskforce for climate action

Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has announced to form a climate taskforce of volunteers to promote environmental action, combat climate change, and increase public engagement.

“This new volunteer-driven initiative is designed to raise awareness about climate change and empower communities across the country to take meaningful action for environmental sustainability”, she added.

She was talking to a 5- member delegation of Young Leaders Society – Pakistan that called on her on Wednesday.

More than 1 billion people are volunteering globally, with Asia and the Pacific leading in monthly volunteer numbers, followed by Africa. Europe, Central Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean report lower rates.

Romina citing research reference said the main activities that attract volunteers in Pakistan are environmental projects, healthcare, community development, sports, disaster relief and youth and volunteer development programmes and added: “Volunteers are at the heart of global climate diplomacy. They serve as the backbone of many initiatives, providing invaluable support and raising awareness among the public about pressing climate change concerns.”

Romina stressed the vital role that volunteers can play in raising awareness and advocating for climate actions and reflected on her experiences during the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, where she witnessed the incredible contribution of volunteers who served delegates from across the globe.

A United Nations Population Fund report indicates that 64% of Pakistan’s population is under 29, and some are driven to volunteerism despite facing unemployment.

The meeting centered around the role of youth and volunteers in addressing climate change, highlighting their importance in fostering greater public participation and advancing the national climate agenda.

Romina urged the delegation to take an active role in promoting volunteerism among the youth. She encouraged them to contribute to shaping a positive narrative for the country, highlighting its green initiatives and its minimal contribution to global carbon emissions, thus enhancing its soft image internationally.

The delegation members pledged their full support in organizing volunteer programs and building partnerships with various stakeholders to enhance the impact of the climate taskforce, environmental sustainability and green Pakistan.