Govt to restructure, not close utility stores: Minister

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the government has no plans to close Utility Stores but intends to restructure them.

Responding to concerns highlighted by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, he said, “We are not closing Utility Stores; we are restructuring them. Political appointments have been made in these stores.” He said that the future of regular employees of Utility Stores is secure.

The minister said that while Utility Stores were initially established to facilitate the public to provide cheaper daily used items, many were opened in unnecessary locations due to political considerations.

PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf raised the issue in the National Assembly, recalling that the Minister for Industries and Production had previously assured the House that Utility Stores would not be closed.

He added that the matter was also discussed in the relevant parliamentary committee, where members from all political parties unanimously agreed not to close the Utility Stores. He said that thousands of employees depend on these stores for their livelihood, making their continued operation crucial.